TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Taiwan's Reliance Securities Co., Ltd.'s (RSC)
National Long-Term rating at 'BBB(twn)' and National Short-Term
rating at 'F3(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed RSC's Individual Rating
at 'D' and the Support Rating at '5' and simultaneously
withdrawn them. The ratings were withdrawn as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating
coverage.
RSC's ratings primarily reflect its less competitive
business model compared with its peers and its volatile earnings
due to lack of economies of scale in the brokerage business. The
rating also reflects RSC's adequate balance sheet, characterised
by limited financial leverage and strong liquidity.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
company will maintain sound capitalisation and liquidity. Any
unexpected large trading losses or sharp increase in the risk
appetite leading to much weakened capital levels and/or
liquidity may trigger a rating downgrade.
RSC reported an annualized return on equity of -12.9% at
end-Q311 (2010: 3.5%), due to trading losses. Fitch expects
RSC's bottomline to remain volatile given its reliance on
proprietary trading as the main source of revenue. RSC is
exposed to high investment risk, in particular due to its
concentrated exposure of corporate bond investments, although
this is somewhat mitigated by the short maturity profile. Stock
investments are well-diversified but may be susceptible to
further sharp stock market declines.
The company is mostly self-funded with no bank borrowings at
end-September 2011 and also maintains ample credit lines for
potential liquidity demand.
RSC is one of the smallest securities firms in Taiwan with a
0.25% brokerage share at end-November 2011. Its Chairman, Wang
Kuei-Tseng, is the largest shareholder through his private
company Formosawine Vintners Corporation with a 64% stake.