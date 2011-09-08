(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said in a new report that many dynamic
and possibly conflicting factors are influencing the renewable
energy industry. The report, "Regulatory And Political Headwinds
May Slow Renewable Energy Growth," examines the political and
demand factors that are affecting the industry.
"Fiscal realities may hinder government support of renewable
energy," said Standard & Poor's Senior Director Swami
Venkataraman. "In addition, solar panel and wind turbine prices
have declined drastically but demand has been slow to respond,
so the near-term outlook for the industry is unclear," added Mr.
Venkataraman.
In addition, expiring tax credit and subsidies are also
significantly influencing the industry.