(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a new report that many dynamic and possibly conflicting factors are influencing the renewable energy industry. The report, "Regulatory And Political Headwinds May Slow Renewable Energy Growth," examines the political and demand factors that are affecting the industry.

"Fiscal realities may hinder government support of renewable energy," said Standard & Poor's Senior Director Swami Venkataraman. "In addition, solar panel and wind turbine prices have declined drastically but demand has been slow to respond, so the near-term outlook for the industry is unclear," added Mr. Venkataraman.

In addition, expiring tax credit and subsidies are also significantly influencing the industry.