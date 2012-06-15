(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
to RESIMAC Premier Series 2012-1's mortgage-backed floating-rate
notes. The ratings are as follows:
USD250.0m Class A1-A notes: 'F1+sf';
AUD0.0m Class A1-R notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD198.0m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD25.0m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD17.5m Class B-1 notes: Not Rated;
AUD2.5m Class B-2 notes: Not Rated.
The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as trustee for RESIMAC Triomphe Trust in respect of
Premier Series 2012-1.
"A distinguishing feature of this transaction is the
USD-denominated hard bullet A1-A note, issued into the 2a-7
money market. The 'F1+sf' Short-Term Rating assigned to the
Class A1-A note is supported by the rating of the redemption
facility provider, National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB",
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+')," said Anthea Clark, Associate Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team.
The 'AAAsf' Long-Term Rating assigned to the Class A1-R, A-2
and AB notes is based on: the quality of the collateral; the 9%
credit enhancement (CE) provided to the Class A1-A, A1-R and A2
notes by the subordinate AB, B-1 and B-2 notes; the 4% CE
provided to the Class AB notes by the subordinate B-1 and B-2
notes; the liquidity facility of 1%; and RESIMAC's underwriting
standards and servicing capabilities.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
3,023 loans totaling approximately AUD503.4m. All loans included
in the pool have been originated by Resimac Limited. The
weighted average current loan-to-value ratio is 70%, and the
weighted average seasoning is 39.2 months. The pool is comprised
of 100% fully verified documentation loans, while investment
loans make up 41.5% and fixed rate mortgages 1.1% of the pool.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the new issue report entitled "RESIMAC Triomphe Trust -
RESIMAC Premier Series 2012-1", available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included
as an appendix to the report are a description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.