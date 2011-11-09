(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three classes of notes issued by RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-2. This transaction is backed by a pool of Australian residential mortgages originated by Resimac Limited.

The rating actions are as listed below.

AUD165.7m Class A1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD148m Class A2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD27.6m Class AB affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD12.9m Class B1: not rated

AUD1.5m Class B2: not rated

The rating affirmations on the notes reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.

The loan-to-value ratio is 74.3% and the weighted average seasoning 4.1 years. Low-doc loans account for 9.6% of the pool and the average annualised repayment rate since issue is 14.6%. The notes are currently paying down sequentially with principal proceeds allocated to the class A1 notes. No pro-rata triggers are expected to be hit within the next 12 months.

"30+ day arrears have been consistently below Fitch's Dinkum 30+ day Index of 1.7%," said Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team. The current 30+ day arrears as at 31 August 2011 were 0.4%.

The underlying pool is fully covered by lender's mortgage insurance (LMI). Policies are provided by QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/ Stable) covering 38.9% of the pool, and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Lenders' mortgage insurance covering the remaining 60.1% of the pool. The LMI coverage is inclusive of timely payment cover with 99.54% of mortgages in the pool benefiting from policies that provide 24 instalments, and the remaining 0.46% of the pool benefiting from 12 instalments. As at 31 August 2011, there had been only one claim against LMI for AUD8,051, which has been paid in full.

There have been no losses to the transaction to date as a result of the natural disasters in 2010-2011.

There is no rating impact on this transaction based on the recently released criteria for Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS, APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria, and APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia, all dated 10 August 2011.