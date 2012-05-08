(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 19 classes of six RMBS transactions issued by RESIMAC Triomphe Trust. The transactions are backed by pools of Australian residential mortgages originated by RESIMAC Limited.

The transactions are RESIMAC Premier Series 2008-1 (RESIMAC 2008-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-1 (RESIMAC 2009-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-2 (RESIMAC 2009-2), RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1 (RESIMAC 2010-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-2 (RESIMAC 2010-2) and RESIMAC Premier Series 2011-1 (RESIMAC 2011-1). The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

"The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations," said Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

Five out of the six RESIMAC transactions have experienced low arrears compared with the Fitch Dinkum 30+ day arrears index. The 30+ days arrears for February 2012 were 0.77% (RESIMAC 2008-1), 0.46% (RESIMAC 2009-1), 1.03% (RESIMAC 2009-2), 0.62% (RESIMAC 2010-2) and 0.21% (RESIMAC 2011-1) of their respective outstanding collateral balance.

RESIMAC 2010-1 experienced the highest arrears at 2.53%, primarily due to an increasing number of longer-day arrears buckets that are subject to enforcement and recovery processes. RESIMAC 2010-1 has a high concentration of low doc assets (66.3% of the pool) and its arrears levels remain below the 30+ day conforming low-doc Dinkum arrears index.

The maximum cumulative loss claimed against the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) is 0.0023% in RESIMAC 2008-1. All underlying loans of the RESIMAC transactions carry LMI cover, and the policies are provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (QBE LMI, 'AA-'/Outlook Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited.

RESIMAC 2008-1:

AUD33.5m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0007282) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD204.8m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0007290) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0007308) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD17.1m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0007316) 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

RESIMAC 2009-1: AUD266.2m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0008280) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.8m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0008298) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.8m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0008306) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD6.9m Class B2 (ISIN AU3FN008314) 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

RESIMAC 2009-2:

AUD145.6m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0009387) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.9m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009395) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.2m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0009403) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

RESIMAC 2010-1:

AUD136.5m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0010658) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD17.75m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0010666) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0010674) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

RESIMAC 2010-2

AUD135.7m Class A1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD148m Class A2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD27.6m Class AB affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

RESIMAC 2011-1

AUD300m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD34.9m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable