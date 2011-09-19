Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net income falls 30 pct
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 30 percent decrease in first-half net profit on Thursday.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has removed from CreditWatch negative and affirmed the ratings on the class AB notes for Resimac Triomphe Trust in respect of RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1. The loans in the transaction portfolio had been originated by Resimac Ltd.
Following the Australian RMBS Criteria Update, the class AB notes were placed on CreditWatch negative on Sept. 5, 2011, pending further cash flow analysis. Subsequent to the CreditWatch placement, we conducted further cash flow analysis and as a result, we have affirmed the affected class of 'AAA (sf)' rated notes.
RatingS AFFIRMED AnD REmOVED FROM CREDITWATCH
Name Rating To Rating From
RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1
Class AB AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 30 percent decrease in first-half net profit on Thursday.
* Says to consider proposal for raising further equity shares on preferential allotment basis and seek shareholders’ approval for same Source text: http://bit.ly/2kK9sYk Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 9 Toshiba Corp has received an offer as high as 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion) for a 19.9 percent stake in its flash memory business, with other bids as low as 200 billion yen, a person directly involved in the deal told Reuters.