MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has removed from CreditWatch negative and affirmed the ratings on the class AB notes for Resimac Triomphe Trust in respect of RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1. The loans in the transaction portfolio had been originated by Resimac Ltd.

Following the Australian RMBS Criteria Update, the class AB notes were placed on CreditWatch negative on Sept. 5, 2011, pending further cash flow analysis. Subsequent to the CreditWatch placement, we conducted further cash flow analysis and as a result, we have affirmed the affected class of 'AAA (sf)' rated notes.

RatingS AFFIRMED AnD REmOVED FROM CREDITWATCH

Name Rating To Rating From

RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1

Class AB AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg