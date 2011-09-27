(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
'BBB' long-term rating to Rest Easy LLC's military lodging
revenue bonds series 2011. The outlook is stable.
The rating is based on our opinion of the project's
following strengths:
-- Adequate quality of assets supporting the bonds,
including a revenue stream that is derived from the federally
appropriated per-diem;
-- Rest Easy LLC's ability to receive an in-license
agreement that provides potential demand via a list of school
schedules and estimated room requirements for each of the
upcoming 12 months;
-- Adequate debt service coverage ratio of 1.90x to support
all bonds, including Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD) bonds in
the event of non-repayment on anticipated repayment dates; and
-- Rest Easy LLC, a special purpose entity created by Lend
Lease (U.S.) Public Partnerships LLC, an affiliate of
InterContinental Hotel Group as operator, and the U.S. Army,
providing a lease that creates very strong program
administration.
These project strengths are offset in part by our view of
the following weaknesses:
-- Volume risk that could potentially increase over time
and will be impacted by mission realignments, particularly the
departure of significant training regimes, any force reduction
and early base closure. In addition, decline in room nights sold
and increase in expenses; and
-- A somewhat certain cash flow stream given overall
expectation of demand compared to local hotel markets for the
bases that provide 88% of net operating income.
"The stable outlook reflects our opinion of the projected
cash flow for the series 2011 bonds having a level of certainty
that is contingent upon the demand derived by each military
base," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mikiyon Alexander.
The debt offering will finance the privatization, renovation or
new construction, and operation of approximately 8,200 end-state
lodging units at 21 U.S. military installations. The transaction
encompasses 10 Group A bases and 11 Group B bases.