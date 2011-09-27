(The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' long-term rating to Rest Easy LLC's military lodging revenue bonds series 2011. The outlook is stable.

The rating is based on our opinion of the project's following strengths:

-- Adequate quality of assets supporting the bonds, including a revenue stream that is derived from the federally appropriated per-diem;

-- Rest Easy LLC's ability to receive an in-license agreement that provides potential demand via a list of school schedules and estimated room requirements for each of the upcoming 12 months;

-- Adequate debt service coverage ratio of 1.90x to support all bonds, including Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD) bonds in the event of non-repayment on anticipated repayment dates; and

-- Rest Easy LLC, a special purpose entity created by Lend Lease (U.S.) Public Partnerships LLC, an affiliate of InterContinental Hotel Group as operator, and the U.S. Army, providing a lease that creates very strong program administration.

These project strengths are offset in part by our view of the following weaknesses:

-- Volume risk that could potentially increase over time and will be impacted by mission realignments, particularly the departure of significant training regimes, any force reduction and early base closure. In addition, decline in room nights sold and increase in expenses; and

-- A somewhat certain cash flow stream given overall expectation of demand compared to local hotel markets for the bases that provide 88% of net operating income.

"The stable outlook reflects our opinion of the projected cash flow for the series 2011 bonds having a level of certainty that is contingent upon the demand derived by each military base," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mikiyon Alexander. The debt offering will finance the privatization, renovation or new construction, and operation of approximately 8,200 end-state lodging units at 21 U.S. military installations. The transaction encompasses 10 Group A bases and 11 Group B bases.