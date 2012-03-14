BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $221.7 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $221.7 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 14 Moody's said that Reynolds American Inc.'s (rated Baa3 positive) announcement today it would reduce its total U.S. workforce by about 10 percent by the end of 2014 is a modest credit positive but does not immediately impact the company's credit ratings.
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $221.7 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Rush Enterprises Inc Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - expects growth rates in 2017 to accelerate versus prior year