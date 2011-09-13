(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- New Zealand-based packaging producer Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. has acquired rigid plastic container producer Graham Packaging Co. Inc. in a debt-financed transaction for about $5 billion including assumed debt and related fees and expenses.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Reynolds and taking various rating actions on its debt.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Graham to 'B+' from 'B' and taking various actions on its debt.

-- The negative outlooks on the companies indicate that we could lower the ratings if Reynolds does not achieve targeted acquisition synergies and somewhat reduce its currently very aggressive debt leverage or if liquidity deteriorates.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. The outlook remains negative.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its corporate credit rating on Graham Packaging Co. Inc. to 'B+' (the same as on Reynolds) from 'B'. The outlook is negative, in line with the outlook on Reynolds.

Standard & Poor's also took various issue-level rating actions on Reynolds' and Graham's debt.

"All the rating actions are the result of Reynolds' acquisition of Graham and reflect the increase in debt leverage and changes to the capital structure associated with this transaction," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Cynthia Werneth. Standard & Poor's ratings on Reynolds reflect its strong business risk profile as a market-leading provider of food and beverage packaging and its highly leveraged financial risk profile.

The acquisition of Graham adds a leading maker of innovative rigid plastic packaging with high and relatively stable operating profitability. Although this transaction comes closely on the heels of Reynolds' very large, mostly debt-financed acquisition of Pactiv Corp. in November 2010 and slightly increases its already very high debt leverage, Reynolds should be able to obtain the approximately $400 million of targeted synergies and other cost reductions associated with both of these acquisitions and the smaller acquisition of Dopaco Inc. in May 2011. Management has a good track record of achieving targeted cost reductions and reducing debt somewhat following past acquisitions, although the Pactiv and Graham transactions are much larger than the others.

Even before the acquisition of Graham, Reynolds was one of the world's leading and most diversified consumer and foodservice packaging providers. Following the Graham acquisition, annual revenues will exceed $13 billion. The prevalence of food-related products lends considerable stability to sales and operating results even in periods of economic weakness.

Nevertheless, given its high debt leverage, Reynolds is vulnerable to raw material cost swings, particularly in plastic resin and aluminum. In addition, the company is subject to seasonal working capital variations, with sales typically higher in the warm weather months.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008