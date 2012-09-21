(The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB+' issue rating on the senior unsecured notes by Malaysia-based RHB Bank Bhd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1) is not affected by the bank's proposal to upsize the issue.

The rating on the notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank. The notes will be consolidated with the US$300 million 3.25% notes due 2017 that the bank issued on May 11, 2012, to form a single series.