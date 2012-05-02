(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to the issue of senior notes by RHB Bank Bhd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1). The notes are a drawdown from the bank's existing US$500 million euro medium-term notes program. The notes shall rank pari passu with other direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of the issuer.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011