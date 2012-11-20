(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' debt rating to Ricoh
Leasing Co. Ltd.'s (A/Negative/A-1) unsecured domestic straight
bonds. The JPY20 billion series 14 bonds, due on Nov. 27, 2017,
carry a coupon rate of 0.350%.
Ricoh Leasing is a leasing company in the Ricoh group and
promotes Ricoh products. Ricoh Leasing has strong capital and
management integration with its parent and group entities, as it
offers lease financing for a large portion of Ricoh products.
The company also carries out cash management operations for the
group companies in Japan. We consider Ricoh Leasing a captive
finance arm of the Ricoh group in our credit quality analysis,
and therefore, the ratings on Ricoh Leasing are equal to those
on its parent, Ricoh Co. Ltd. (A/Negative/A-1). Despite its
limited business scale, Ricoh Leasing maintains good asset
quality, compared with other leasing companies that develop
diversified businesses. This is because the company's operating
receivables are diversified into small lots and its investment
and loan businesses account for only a small portion of its
entire business mix. We believe Ricoh Leasing's profitability is
relatively sound compared with other rated leasing companies,
and its capitalization is adequate relative to its financial
risk.
