NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 21, 2012--The number of
rising stars increased to 18 from 17 since the last reporting
period, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging
And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Rising
Stars Count Increases To 18." We define rising stars as issuers
that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has upgraded to
investment grade from speculative grade. The 18 rising stars
account for US$45.4 (EUR36.9) billion.
"Since the last report, the number of issuers with the
greatest potential for upgrades to investment grade remained
constant at 21 issuers," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. In comparison, the count
was 28 at this point last year.
The number of potential rising stars remained constant at
21, with one removal and one addition. The potential rising
stars account for US$97.7 (EUR79.5) billion in rated debt, which
is significantly less than the US$132.6 (EUR107.2) billion in
rated debt of the 42 potential fallen angels (entities most at
risk of downgrade to speculative grade) as of Aug. 8, 2012. Of
the 21 potential rising stars, 14 (67%) are based in the U.S.
and three (14%) are based in Europe. The Republic of Indonesia
remains the largest potential rising star, with US$55.8
(EUR45.4) billion in rated debt. The potential rising stars are
spread out fairly evenly, with the transportation and utility
sectors containing the most issuers (three). Eight are members
of Standard & Poor's equity indices.