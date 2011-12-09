(The following was released by the rating agency)

Dec 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating to 'AA-' from 'AA' on Riverside, Calif.'s series 2009A and 2009B sewer revenue bonds. The outlook is negative.

"The rating action reflects our view of significantly increasing debt service requirements, which are likely to exceed projected recurring net revenues absent proactive revenue or expenditure adjustments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Dyson.

The negative outlook reflects our view that debt service coverage beyond 2012 will be limited, if not inadequate, unless various positive events occur.

