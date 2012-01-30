(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC) USD200m 5.25% senior notes due 2017 (issued under the bank's USD1bn medium-term note programme) a final 'BB-' rating. This follows the completion of the senior notes issuances and the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 16 January 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as RCBC's 'BB-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating as they constitute direct and unsecured obligations of the bank, and hence rank equally with all its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The net proceeds will be used as working capital, for general banking and other corporate purposes.

For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to 'Fitch Affirms Rizal Commercial Banking at 'BB-'/Stable', dated 26 August 2011, and RCBC's full rating report, dated 19 September 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

RCBC is a mid-sized universal bank with total assets of PHP312bn at end-September 2011. The Yuchengco family's group of companies owned a majority 50.4% stake in the bank at end-2010.