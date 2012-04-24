(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) April 24, 2012--Loans underlying
Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
that are greater than 30 days in arrears rose to 1.63% in the
fourth quarter (Q4), ending Dec. 31, 2011, from 1.52% in the
third quarter (Q3), ending Sept. 30, 2011, according to a report
published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The
report, "Australian RMBS Performance Watch," says subprime RMBS
arrears fell to 11.09% during the same period.
The total loan balance outstanding for prime issuance fell
to A$82.0 billion in Q4 from A$84.2 billion in Q3. In the
subprime and nonconforming RMBS space, total notes outstanding
decreased to A$1.5 billion in Q4 from A$1.7 billion in September
2011.
Ten new transactions were issued in Q4 2011, totaling A$6.3
billion. The Standard & Poor's Prepayment Index (SPPI) on prime
RMBS decreased to 20.08% in Q4 2011. The Low-Documentation Loan
SPIN, which reflects loans extended to self-employed borrowers,
rose by 46 basis points to 6.13% during Q4 2011 from 5.67% in
September 2011.
"The Low Doc SPIN is the highest on record and indicates
that despite a backdrop of low national unemployment,
self-employed borrowers are experiencing a higher level of
stress as a result of uneven activity throughout the economy,"
credit analyst Vera Chaplin said.
Ratings on Australian RMBS are likely to remain stable in
2012, despite subdued activity in the housing market and softer
property prices. The stable outlook for lenders' mortgage
insurers and strong credit-enhancement levels in RMBS place
Australian RMBS in good stead to withstand moderate performance
deterioration in underlying mortgage loans, whether due to a
flow effect from uncertainties over the European Economic and
Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), mild slowing GDP growth in
China or local weather-related disruptions.
Lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) is a key factor in
Australian RMBS markets. The structure of Australian LMIs gives
them resilience during worsening economic conditions, according
to Standard & Poor's industry report card titled "Australian LMI
Industry Likely To Shrug Off An Economic Downturn," released on
April 16, 2012. Australian LMIs have remained very strong
through the often volatile global and local events of the past
decade and a soft landing of the Chinese economy is unlikely to
affect the credit quality of the LMI industry in Australia, the
report says.
Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures
the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on
residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated
Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime
and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify
the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days,
61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated
on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard &
Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.