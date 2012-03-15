(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 16, 2012--Loans
underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) that are greater than 30 days in arrears fell
1 basis point (bp) to 1.55% in November 2011, compared with a
month earlier, according to a report published by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services. Total prime RMBS outstanding was up
marginally, at slightly more than A$83.6 billion.
Subprime RMBS arrears rose by 63 bps to 11.38% in November,
with A$1.54 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding as of Nov. 30,
2011. Specifically, new subprime arrears fell by 14 bps and
severe arrears (greater-than-60-but-less-than-90-days bucket,
and greater-than-90-days bucket) rose by 77 bps.
The low-documentation (Low Doc) loan SPIN continued to rise
in November, and was up 5 bps to 5.91% as of Nov. 30, 2011.
However, Low Doc fell by A$10.5 million in real dollar terms.
"These figures continue to reflect the relatively stable
macroeconomic environment that is underpinning the performance
of Australian RMBS portfolios," Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Narelle Coneybeare said. "We are still expecting to see some
upwards movements in arrears in coming months from the
traditional Christmas-period impact as well as some impact from
flood affected areas."
Standard & Poor's research report titled "A Soft Landing in
China Is Unlikely To Affect Australian RMBS," published on March
7, 2012, contained a range of scenario analyses in relation to
the impact of a slowdown in growth in China on the housing
market in Australia. The base-case scenario indicates a soft
landing in China would be likely to have a moderate impact on
house prices in Australia, though the RMBS sector would be
largely resilient.
