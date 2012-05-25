BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
May 25Moody's takes action on $447.2 million of Prime RMBS issued by Credit Suisse from 2002 to 2004
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Monday it was "pausing" the launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after U.S. lawmakers questioned why the company priced it at $89,000 a year when patients had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.