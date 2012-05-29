(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the four classes
of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by
Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of Progress 2012-1
Trust (see list). Progress 2012-1 Trust is a securitization of
prime residential mortgages originated by AMP Bank Ltd.
The ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
note subordination and overcollateralization for each class of
rated note.
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap
provided by AMP Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) to hedge the mismatch
between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the
variable-rate RMBS.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve
equal to 1.0% of the invested amount of the notes, and principal
draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure
timely payment of interest.