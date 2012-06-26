June 27 Moody's takes rating action on twelve interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of two interest rate swaps, upgraded the ratings of six interest rate swaps, and confirmed the ratings of four interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions.

Each of the affected swaps is between a US RMBS trust and either Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche, downgraded to A2, Prime-1 from Aa3, Prime-1) or Barclays Bank, PLC (Barclays, downgraded to A2, Prime -1 from Aa3, Prime-1), as counterparty.