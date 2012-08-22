GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
Aug 22 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed 92 tranches from 57 deals and downgraded three tranches from three RMBS transactions backed by Jumbo, Alt-A, Option ARMs, Subprime, and Scratch and Dent, Resecuritizations, and Manufactured Housing issued between 1995 and 2007 due to the application of a global methodology for rating structured finance IO securities.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
ATHENS, Feb 20 Greek pensioner Dimitra says she never imagined a life reduced to food handouts: some rice, two bags of pasta, a packet of chickpeas, some dates and a tin of milk for the month.