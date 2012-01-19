(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed the ratings on all classes of notes issued by RMS Series 2007-1HE and RMS Series 2007-2H. At the same time, we removed the class B ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Sept. 4, 2011, following our update to the Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria. The loans in the portfolio had been originated by RHG Home Loans Pty. Ltd.

These rating affirmations are based on further cash flow analysis we conducted after the CreditWatch placements on the class B notes. We consider that the credit enhancement available and cash flow from the underlying loan portfolios can withstand stress scenarios commensurate with the ratings on each of these notes. Further, the transactions have benefited from the upgrade in the rating of American International Assurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd. (AIAB) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. AIAB is a reinsurance provider for Prime Insurance Group Ltd.-insured mortgage loans, which form a significant portion of the underlying loan portfolios of these transactions.

The transactions have continued to perform within our expectations.

RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH

Name Class Rating To Rating From

RMS Series 2007-1HE B A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

RMS Series 2007-2H B BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Name Class Current Ratin

RMS Series 2007-1HE A AAA (sf)

RMS Series 2007-1HE AB AAA (sf)

RMS Series 2007-2H A AA+ (sf)

RMS Series 2007-2H AB AA+ (sf)

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

