Overview

-- We expect Road King to maintain its stable toll road earnings, improved cash flows, and proactive financial management over the next 12 months.

-- In our view, the China-based property developer and toll road operator's financial strength may not recover materially in 2012 because we expect property sales to improve at the expense of margins.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Road King and our 'BB-' issue rating on the company's outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured notes.

-- The negative outlook reflects uncertainty about Road King's property sales in the next six to 12 months and the company's weaker profitability.

Rating Action

On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer and toll road operator Road King Infrastructure Ltd. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the company's outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our 'cnBB' long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Road King and on the company's notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating to reflect Road King's stable cash flows from toll roads and healthier property sales over the next six to 12 months. We expect these factors to improve the company's cash flows and support its debt servicing and other obligations. Road King's contracted sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 4.7 billion in the first half of 2012 met about half the company's full-year target. Nevertheless, Road King's financial strength may not recover materially because of lower profitability from sales in a weak property market. We assess the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define these terms.

In our view, aggressive price cuts in 2012 largely fueled the increase in Road King's property sales. The company's sales in the first half of 2012 rose 95%, compared with that in the first half of 2011. Nevertheless, we expect its EBITDA margin to decline to about 15% in 2012, from 18% in 2011. The margin is weak compared with that of Road King's developer peers and its average borrowing cost of about 8%. We have limited visibility on whether the company can restore profit margins in the next six to 12 months because the pressure to discount prices remains given a still-high inventory.

Road King's financing plan for 2012-2013 entails increasing its borrowings and extending its debt-maturity structure. However, the company's leverage may weaken to our downgrade trigger of EBIT interest coverage of 2x, particularly if it can't sustain the improvement in property sales over the next six to 12 months.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Road King's financial performance to weaken somewhat in 2012 because thinner margins and higher debt have largely offset higher revenues. As a result, the company's cash flow coverage will weaken to slightly more than 2.0x in 2012, from 2.5x a year ago. We have factored in Road King's increased capital expenditure and investments. The company is likely to replenish its land bank due to its minimal acquisitions last year. It also intends to expand its expressway portfolio to maintain cash returns.

Road King's stable operating performance and the sizable cash flows from its toll road business support the rating. The company currently derives more than 80% of its toll revenue from its expressway projects, including the Longcheng Expressway it acquired early in 2011 and which commenced operation in July 2012. We expect Road King's toll road business to continue to provide stable cash flows in the next one to two years, underpinned by its stable profit sharing ratios. Road King's proactive financial management is another rating strength. The company has a track record of pre-funding its senior note repayments. For example, it repaid US$150 million in senior notes in May 2012 with proceeds from a bond issue in 2011. Also, the company increased its financial flexibility when the property sector was weakening. Its cash balance increased to Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 4 billion as of June 30, 2012, from HK$3.2 billion at the end of 2011.

The rating on Road King also reflects the company's volatile performance due to its exposure to the cyclical and highly competitive property market in China, its weaker profitability than similarly rated developer peers, and its financial risk profile. Road King's stable cash flows from its toll road operations, disciplined debt-funded investments, and improving liquidity position temper the weaknesses.

Liquidity

Road King's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed uses by 1.2x or more in 2012. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include an unrestricted cash balance of HK$3.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, new loan drawdowns of HK$1.5 billion, projected cash receipts from property sales of about RMB10.5 billion, and cash receipts from toll roads of HK$560 million.

-- Liquidity uses include repayment of short-term debt of HK$3.5 billion; estimated construction costs, capital spending, and working capital needs of about HK$9 billion; and dividend distribution of HK$330 million.

-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We expect that Road King will remain in compliance of the financial covenants on its outstanding bonds and bank loans.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Road King's financial strength may not recover over the next 12 months because weak profitability will offset the improvement in property sales. Also, we expect the company's capital structure and cash flow coverage to weaken somewhat in 2012 due to lower margins and higher debt. Nevertheless, we expect Road King's liquidity to remain adequate in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if: (1) we believe Road King's liquidity will deteriorate to less than adequate, indicating that liquidity sources will be lower than its uses; (2) the company's EBIT interest coverage is less than 2x for a sustained period; or (3) its growth and debt-funded expansion are more aggressive than we expected.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Road King materially improves its property sales, maintains its profit margins, and remains disciplined toward debt-funded expansion, such that its EBIT interest coverage stays well above 2x with EBITDA margin of more than 15% for the next 12 months.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Road King Infrastructure Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnBB/--

RKI Finance (2010) Ltd. Senior Unsecured BB-

Senior Unsecured cnBB

RKI Finance (2011) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB-

Senior Unsecured cnBB

Road King Infrastructure Finance (2007) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnBB

Senior Unsecured BB-