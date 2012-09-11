(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' long-term issue rating and 'cnBB' long-term Greater China regional scale issue rating to the U.S.-dollar fixed-rate five-year senior unsecured notes that Road King Infrastructure Finance (2012) Ltd. has proposed to issue.

Road King Infrastructure Ltd. (Road King; BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--), a China-based property developer and toll road operator, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes. The ratings on the notes are subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. Road King will use proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing debt and to fund new projects.

The issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating on Road King. We expect the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets to remain below our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt in the next 12 months.

The rating on Road King reflects the company's volatile performance due to its exposure to the cyclical and highly competitive residential property market in China, its weaker profitability than that of similarly rated developer peers, and its "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. Road King's stable cash flows from its toll road operations, disciplined debt-funded investments, and improving liquidity position temper the weaknesses.

The negative outlook reflects our view that Road King's financial strength may not recover over the next 12 months because weak profitability will likely offset any improvement in property sales. Moreover, we expect the company's capital structure and cash flow coverage to weaken somewhat in 2012 due to lower margins and higher borrowings. Nevertheless, we expect Road King's liquidity to remain adequate in the next 12 months.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Road King Infrastructure Ltd. 'BB-' And 'cnBB' Ratings Affirmed On Stable Cash Flows; Outlook Is Negative, Aug. 30, 2012

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008