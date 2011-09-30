(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Road King's property sales are likely to remain weak due to a deepening market correction and the company's below-average execution ability in property development compared with similarly rated peers'.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on the China-based property developer and toll-road operator to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming the 'BB-' ratings on Road King and on its senior unsecured notes.

-- We are also removing all the ratings from Credit Watch with negative implications.

Sept 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Road King Infrastructure Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property developer and toll-road operator.

We also affirmed the 'BB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. As a result of our outlook revision, we have lowered our Greater China credit scale ratings on Road King and on its senior notes to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'.

At the same time, we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Aug. 18, 2011.

"We revised our rating outlook to reflect our expectation that Road King's sales are likely to remain weak for next six to 12 months, given the deepening correction in China's property market --partly due to the government's policy-tightening--and the company's weak execution track record," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu.

"Road King's leverage is likely to remain high in 2011 and could increase in 2012, in our view, due to the weak sales. As a result, the company's cash flow protection and capital structure measures may weaken to the point that they breach our downgrade triggers."

The impact of weakening sales highlights the risks associated with the limited scale of Road King's property portfolio and its sales execution, which is below the average of similarly rated peers.

Most of the company's projects for sale in the second half of this year are concentrated in cities where the government has imposed purchase restrictions. We expect Road King to have limited pricing flexibility to boost sales in the second half of 2011 because the majority of its properties for sale are from the later phases of existing projects.

The company's contract sales of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.4 billion from January-August 2011, at 45% of its original budget, were below our expectation. In our view, the volatility of Road King's profit margins reflects the limited scale of its property portfolio and uneven performance. The company's EBITDA margin dropped to 11.5% in the first half of 2011 from 20.4% for full-year 2010.

We expect its full-year EBITDA margin in 2011 to improve to 18%-20% due to the recognition of higher-margin projects in the second half of the year. This margin range is still below average compared with similarly rated peers'.

We view Road King's financial risk profile as aggressive. In our base case, we expect the company's EBIT interest coverage to hover around our downgrade threshold of 2.0x in 2011 and 2012. The company's adequate liquidity is a rating support.

Its US$150 million senior unsecured notes will come due in May 2012. We expect refinancing pressure on the notes to be limited, however, given that Road King has arranged offshore loans to pre-refinance the notes. An additional rating strength is the stable cash flow from toll-road operations, which equate to about half of the EBITDA from the property development business.

"We may lower the rating if: (1) we believe Road King's liquidity deteriorates to less than adequate; (2) the company's EBIT interest coverage is lower than 2x for a sustained period; or (3) its growth and debt-funded expansion are more aggressive than we expected, said Mr. Lu.

"We may revise the outlook back to stable if Road King materially improves its property sales, maintains stable profit margin, and remains disciplined toward debt-funded expansion, such that its EBIT interest coverage stays well above 2x and the gross margin is more than 25% for the next 12 months," Mr. Lu added.