SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had lowered the rating on notes issued by Rock & Rubble (Debt Vehicle) Pty Ltd. to 'BBB- (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)'.

The rating was also removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was initially placed on April 13, 2011.

The lowering of the rating on the Rock & Rubble notes follows the downgrade on Leighton Holdings Ltd. (Leighton) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' on Oct. 18, 2011.

The issuer ratings on Leighton were also removed from CreditWatch negative (see research update titled, "Ratings On Leighton Holdings Ltd. Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Weaker Business And Financial Profiles; Outlook Stable") The Rock & Rubble notes are backed by receivables generated by the lease of equipment units used in the mining operations of Leighton.

The rating on the notes is dependent on the credit rating on Leighton, which acts as the guarantor of the lessees' payment obligations.

