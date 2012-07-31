BRIEF-Axios Mobile says Marc Topacio resigns as interim CFO
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
July 31 Moody's Investors Service said that Roper's Baa2 rating and stable ratings outlook are not affected by the company's announcement that it has agreed to acquire Sunquest Information Systems Inc. for about $1.4 billion in cash.
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 State-controlled insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA on Monday forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever and a rapid decline in interest rates.