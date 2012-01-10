(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We received notice from the collateral manager for
Rosedale CLO II Ltd. that the noteholders have directed a
liquidation of the collateral portfolio.
-- A partial distribution of the liquidation proceeds was
made in December 2011, reducing the outstanding balance of the
class A notes by $176.34 million.
-- We affirmed our rating on the class A notes based on
information from the collateral administrator that the
transaction currently holds sufficient principal cash to pay the
remaining balance of the class A notes in full.
-- We placed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes on
CreditWatch negative to reflect our view that the notes may be
exposed to the market value and/or settlement risk for the
remaining assets.
-- We downgraded the class E notes to 'CC (sf)' based on
information from the collateral manager indicating that it
expects the class E notes to realize a principal loss after the
liquidation is completed.
-- We may take additional rating actions after we receive
the final trustee report.
Jan. 10 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered
its rating on the class E notes from Rosedale CLO II Ltd. In
addition, we affirmed our rating on the class A notes, and
placed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes on CreditWatch
with negative implications (see list.). We reviewed the ratings
assigned to Rosedale CLO II Ltd. after receiving notice from the
transaction's collateral manager, JMP Credit Advisors LLC, that
the noteholders have directed the manager to liquidate the
collateral portfolio.
We understand from the collateral manager that a partial
distribution of the proceeds from liquidation was made in
December 2011, reducing the principal balance of the class A
notes by $176.34 million, and leaving approximately $37.38
million outstanding on the class A notes. Further, we understand
that the deal currently holds sufficient cash collections from
the collateral liquidation to pay in full the remaining balance
of principal and accrued interest on the class A notes.
Accordingly, we affirmed our rating of the class A notes.
We understand that additional proceeds (including those from
unsettled trades) will be applied to the remaining notes. While
the collateral manager expects sufficient liquidation proceeds
to pay in full the class B, C, and D notes, we placed the
ratings assigned to these classes on CreditWatch negative as a
result of potential settlement and/or market value risk for the
remaining assets. In part, our analysis relied on a review of
our market value criteria (see "Criteria For Rating Market Value
CDO Transactions," published Sept. 15, 2005).
The collateral manager has informed us that they expect the
class E notes to realize a loss upon completion of the
liquidation. Based on this information, we downgraded the class
E notes to 'CC (sf)'.
The liquidation follows the execution of an amendment to the
transaction's documents, which allowed for optional liquidation
of the collateral without requiring full repayment of the
transaction's outstanding notes. According to the collateral
manager, the amendment was approved by the sole holder of the
notes. The amendment included a provision waiving the
transaction document's provisions requiring rating agency
confirmation. We were not requested to provide rating agency
confirmation for this amendment.
We may take additional rating actions after completion of
the liquidation and receipt of the final trustee report. Under
our criteria, we would likely lower to 'D (sf)' any rated note,
which realizes a loss upon completion of the liquidation process
(see "Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid
CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD,"
published Sept. 2, 2009).
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its
view, the ratings currently assigned to the CLO notes remain
consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them
and will take rating actions as it deems necessary.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17,
2009.
-- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid
CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD,
published Sept. 2, 2009.
-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating
Definitions, published June 3, 2009.
-- Criteria For Rating Market Value CDO Transactions,
published Sept. 15, 2005.
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS
Rosedale CLO II Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
B AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)
C A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)
D BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf)
E CC (sf) B+ (sf)
RATING AFFIRMED
Rosedale CLO II Ltd.
Class Rating
A AA+ (sf)
Primary Credit Analysts: Robert Chiriani, New York (1)
212-438-1271; robert_chiriani@standardandpoors.com Kate Scanlin,
New York (1) 212-438-2002; kate_scanlin@standardandpoors.com
Analytical Manager, Structured Credit Surveillance: Stephen
Anderberg, New York (1) 212-438-8991;
stephen_anderberg@standardandpoors.com