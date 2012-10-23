CHICAGO, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed one class of notes issued by Rosemont CLO, Ltd./Corp. (Rosemont CLO) as follows:

--$4,470,774 class D notes at 'CCsf', RE 90%.

Since Fitch's last rating action in November 2011 the class B-1, B-2, and C notes, which at the time had a combined principal balance of approximately $18.5 million, have all been paid in full, leaving the class D notes as the senior-most remaining class. The class D notes are slightly undercollateralized compared to the performing portfolio balance, but could be repaid in full depending on the future performance of the remaining portfolio and the ultimate recovery values on the defaulted assets in the portfolio.

After the Oct. 15, 2012 payment date Fitch considers the performing portfolio to consist of eight loans totaling $4.1 million of par. One of these loans ($230 thousand par) is long-dated and may therefore be subject to market value risk at the transaction's maturity if it is sold at that time. An additional $285 thousand of principal proceeds are expected to be available shortly pending settlement of a trade. Finally there are 5 defaulted loans with a total par balance of approximately $2.9 million which may generate some recovery values prior to the transaction's maturity.

Fitch believes the current 'CCsf' rating on the class D notes remains appropriate due to the undercollateralization of these notes when compared to the balance of performing assets plus principal cash and the resultant dependence on recoveries from defaulted assets to repay the notes in full. However Fitch recognizes that repayment in full of these notes by their maturity in October 2013 is possible given sufficient recovery proceeds and the continued performance of the performing portfolio.

Fitch conducted cash flow modeling on the transaction primarily to generate a recovery estimate 'RE' for the class D notes. In order to account for the portfolio concentration risk, Fitch modeled the transaction using the Obligor Concentration Uplift (OCU) feature in Fitch's Portfolio Credit Model as the base case scenario and used the outputs in its cash flow modeling. The assumed recovery values on the defaulted assets were determined after a discussion with the asset manager. Based on this analysis Fitch is maintaining the current Recovery Estimate (RE) of 'RE 90%' on the class D notes, reflecting the expected recovery to these notes in a base-case default scenario. Recovery Estimates are designed to provide a forward-looking estimate of recoveries on currently distressed or defaulted structured finance securities rated 'CCCsf' or below. For further details on Recovery Ratings, please see Fitch's report 'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities'.

Rosemont CLO is a collateralized debt obligation that closed on Jan. 8, 2002 and is managed by Deerfield Capital Management LLC, a subsidiary of CIFC Corp. Deerfield Capital Corp. merged with Commercial Industrial Finance Corp. in April 2011, creating a newly named entity CIFC Corp. The transaction is scheduled to mature in October 2013.