(The following was released by the rating agency) SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the revision of its outlook on J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMB; A+/Negative/A-1) to negative from stable does not affect the ratings on the Roseville Natural Gas Financing Authority's (RNGFA) gas prepay transaction (A-/Negative). (See "JPMorgan Chase & Co. And Banking Subsidiaries Outlook Revised To Negative On Unexpected Loss; Ratings Affirmed," published May 11, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) JPMB is the commodity swap counterparty in the Roseville prepay gas transaction. Our rating on RNGFA's $209.4 million series 2007A bonds is tied to our rating on Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2), which guarantees Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc.'s (not rated) gas supplier obligations. In turn, the rating and outlook on Merrill Lynch is linked to those on Bank of America Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2). We could revise the rating and outlook to the extent that we revise the rating on Merrill Lynch, or if we lower the rating on one of the other counterparties in the transaction and that rating becomes the primary rating constraint on the transaction.