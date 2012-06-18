(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview -- In our view, U.S. off-price retailer Ross Stores
Inc.'s operating and financial performance will remain solid
despite the sluggish economy. -- We are revising our outlook to
positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB+' corporate credit
rating on the company. -- The positive outlook reflects our view
that the company will maintain its positive momentum with sales
growth and positive same-store sales over the near term. Rating
Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its outlook on Pleasanton, Calif.-based Ross Stores Inc.
to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BBB+' corporate credit rating on the company.
Rationale The rating on Ross Stores reflects our view that
the company's business risk profile is "satisfactory,"
reflecting its solid position as the No. 2 player in off-price
retailing sector. The company's limited geographic diversity and
the intensely competitive nature of the apparel retail sector
partially offset these factors. In addition, we assess Ross
Stores' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting its solid
credit protection and profitability measures, good cash
flow-generating capabilities, and fairly conservative financial
policies.
We consider limited geographic diversity as a business risk
for Ross Stores as the company has about one-half of its store
base in Texas, California, and Florida. Future growth will
likely reflect new-store development in new and existing
markets, but we expect that the company will remain largely
dependent on these three states. We believe that Ross Stores
will continue to perform well as a result of moderate store
growth, successful buying and merchandising strategies, skillful
execution, and tight cost controls.
A central component of the company's strategy is maintaining
a certain price differential with department stores and having
quick-turning assortments to attract shoppers frequently. Ross
Stores has achieved consistently good same-store sales for the
past three years. Despite a challenging retailing environment,
comparable-store sales were up 9% for the first quarter ended
April 28, 2012, well above the prior year's 3% same-store sales
as its off-price strategy resonates with value-oriented
consumers.
The company's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.4% for
the 12 months ended April 28, 2012--from 16% a year ago--because
of a higher gross margin and tight expense control, along with a
strong execution of its merchandising and packaway strategies.
We expect that these trends will continue. Return on capital
remains above its peers, at about 36%. Specifically, our
assumptions for Ross Stores over the near term include the
following: -- Low- to mid-single-digit average sales per square
foot growth over the next two years; -- Modest improvement in
gross margin; -- Capital expenditures of about $485 million each
in the next two fiscal years; -- Share repurchases of $450
million this year and about $500 million the following year; and
-- Dividends of about $125 million this year and about $135
million the next year.
We expect credit metrics will remain strong and indicative
of a modest financial risk profile, given the company's growth
prospects. We expect that this should result by year-end (Feb.
2, 2013) with total debt to EBITDA of about 1.2x, EBITDA
interest coverage of about 10.8x, and funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt of about 66%. In addition, we estimate that
positive free operating cash flow will enable Ross Stores to
fund moderate capital expenditure levels, dividends, and
opportunistic share repurchases and maintain healthy cash
balances. Liquidity We believe Ross Stores' liquidity is
"strong" and the company should be able to withstand substantial
adverse market conditions.
We estimate that the company's liquidity is sufficient to
meet its needs over the next 12 months and that there should be
no significant shortfalls in liquidity in the next two years
because Ross Stores has no debt maturities until 2018. Our view
of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash,
availability under its revolving credit facility, and cash flow
from operations) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more. Even when
measured over the next 24 months, we estimate that sources over
uses will remain above 1x. -- Also, we estimate that liquidity
sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by
30%. -- We believe that the company could likely absorb, without
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- We believe
Ross Stores has generally very prudent risk management and solid
relationships with banks.
The company had about $742 million of cash and short-term
investments as of April 28, 2012. Also, at the end of the first
quarter, the company had no borrowings outstanding under its
$600 million revolving credit facility, maturing in March 2016.
We estimate that the company had ample cushion under its
financial covenants at April 28, 2012. Outlook Our rating
outlook on Ross Stores is positive. We expect the company to
maintain its upward momentum, with mid-single-digit sales
growth, positive comparable-store sales, and modest margin
improvement, resulting in somewhat stronger credit protection
measures over the next two years despite the sluggish economy.
In our view, there is limited downside risk to the ratings, as
cash flow protection measures are likely to remain strong even
if same-store sales are flat to modestly negative.
An upgrade could occur if the Ross Stores is able to
maintain its consistent operating performance as it adds new
stores and enters new markets resulting in greater geographic
diversity. At that time, we could characterize the company's
business risk profile as "strong." We would consider a negative
rating action if there was a material change in the company's
financial policies such that Ross Stores contemplated a large
