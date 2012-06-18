(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview -- In our view, U.S. off-price retailer Ross Stores Inc.'s operating and financial performance will remain solid despite the sluggish economy. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain its positive momentum with sales growth and positive same-store sales over the near term. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Pleasanton, Calif.-based Ross Stores Inc. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on the company.

Rationale The rating on Ross Stores reflects our view that the company's business risk profile is "satisfactory," reflecting its solid position as the No. 2 player in off-price retailing sector. The company's limited geographic diversity and the intensely competitive nature of the apparel retail sector partially offset these factors. In addition, we assess Ross Stores' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting its solid credit protection and profitability measures, good cash flow-generating capabilities, and fairly conservative financial policies.

We consider limited geographic diversity as a business risk for Ross Stores as the company has about one-half of its store base in Texas, California, and Florida. Future growth will likely reflect new-store development in new and existing markets, but we expect that the company will remain largely dependent on these three states. We believe that Ross Stores will continue to perform well as a result of moderate store growth, successful buying and merchandising strategies, skillful execution, and tight cost controls.

A central component of the company's strategy is maintaining a certain price differential with department stores and having quick-turning assortments to attract shoppers frequently. Ross Stores has achieved consistently good same-store sales for the past three years. Despite a challenging retailing environment, comparable-store sales were up 9% for the first quarter ended April 28, 2012, well above the prior year's 3% same-store sales as its off-price strategy resonates with value-oriented consumers.

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.4% for the 12 months ended April 28, 2012--from 16% a year ago--because of a higher gross margin and tight expense control, along with a strong execution of its merchandising and packaway strategies. We expect that these trends will continue. Return on capital remains above its peers, at about 36%. Specifically, our assumptions for Ross Stores over the near term include the following: -- Low- to mid-single-digit average sales per square foot growth over the next two years; -- Modest improvement in gross margin; -- Capital expenditures of about $485 million each in the next two fiscal years; -- Share repurchases of $450 million this year and about $500 million the following year; and -- Dividends of about $125 million this year and about $135 million the next year.

We expect credit metrics will remain strong and indicative of a modest financial risk profile, given the company's growth prospects. We expect that this should result by year-end (Feb. 2, 2013) with total debt to EBITDA of about 1.2x, EBITDA interest coverage of about 10.8x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 66%. In addition, we estimate that positive free operating cash flow will enable Ross Stores to fund moderate capital expenditure levels, dividends, and opportunistic share repurchases and maintain healthy cash balances. Liquidity We believe Ross Stores' liquidity is "strong" and the company should be able to withstand substantial adverse market conditions.

We estimate that the company's liquidity is sufficient to meet its needs over the next 12 months and that there should be no significant shortfalls in liquidity in the next two years because Ross Stores has no debt maturities until 2018. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, availability under its revolving credit facility, and cash flow from operations) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more. Even when measured over the next 24 months, we estimate that sources over uses will remain above 1x. -- Also, we estimate that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 30%. -- We believe that the company could likely absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- We believe Ross Stores has generally very prudent risk management and solid relationships with banks.

The company had about $742 million of cash and short-term investments as of April 28, 2012. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the company had no borrowings outstanding under its $600 million revolving credit facility, maturing in March 2016. We estimate that the company had ample cushion under its financial covenants at April 28, 2012. Outlook Our rating outlook on Ross Stores is positive. We expect the company to maintain its upward momentum, with mid-single-digit sales growth, positive comparable-store sales, and modest margin improvement, resulting in somewhat stronger credit protection measures over the next two years despite the sluggish economy. In our view, there is limited downside risk to the ratings, as cash flow protection measures are likely to remain strong even if same-store sales are flat to modestly negative.

An upgrade could occur if the Ross Stores is able to maintain its consistent operating performance as it adds new stores and enters new markets resulting in greater geographic diversity. At that time, we could characterize the company's business risk profile as "strong." We would consider a negative rating action if there was a material change in the company's financial policies such that Ross Stores contemplated a large debt-financed share repurchase or special dividend.