-- Unfavorable secular trends continue to weigh on print
media and we believe that the risk of a double-dip recession
remains real.
-- U.S. printer R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.'s (RRD) leverage
is high relative to that which we associate with a "significant"
financial risk profile.
-- We are revising our outlook on R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.
to negative from stable, reflecting the weak economic outlook
and the risk of intensifying negative secular pressure and
pricing pressure, which could weaken credit measures.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Chicago-based
printer R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) to negative from stable.
The outlook revision reflects our expectation of weak
economic conditions, negative trends in print media, and the
risk of intensifying pricing pressure.
Although leverage is currently high for the rating, our
'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on RRD reflects the
company's cash flow generation and the potential that the
company could reduce leverage to the mid-3x area. We regard the
business risk profile as satisfactory, based on RRD's market
position and efficiencies associated with its critical mass.
However, the company faces declines in several of its products
and pricing pressure because of industry overcapacity. We
believe these trends will likely cause RRD's organic revenue to
grow at rates below the GDP growth rate, which could result in
near-term revenue declines.
The printing industry has gradually lost ground to
electronic distribution of content as well as online
advertising. RRD is the largest participant in the industry,
with broad-based services addressing a variety of end markets.
The company's size confers important efficiencies, the capacity
to provide one-stop service to clients, the ability to invest in
leading technology, and the ability to cope with pricing
pressure more successfully than many of its competitors.
Nevertheless, several of its important end markets are subject
to long-term adverse fundamentals, notably the magazine,
directory, and book businesses.
We believe revenue will grow in the low- to
mid-single-digits in the fourth quarter, principally through
contributions from acquisitions. In 2012, we believe revenue
could remain relatively flat or decline at a low-single-digit
rate. However, intensifying secular pressure on print media
and/or a recession could cause revenue to decline at a faster
rate than our base case scenario. Leverage is currently high
because the company recently deployed debt to make a sizable
acquisition (Bowne & Co. Inc.) and to repurchase shares.
In November, management announced that it is freezing its
pension plan. Furthermore, restructuring charges were relatively
high in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, because of the
acquisition of Bowne.
Our rating outlook on RRD is negative, reflecting the
potential for a recession and the risk that secular pressure and
pricing pressure could intensify. We could lower the rating if
we conclude that secular risks facing the company have increased
and could cause organic revenue to decline consistently or cause
the company's EBITDA margin to decline below 10%. Alternatively,
if it becomes apparent that the company's leverage will remain
in the high-3x area or greater, we could also consider lowering
the rating. This could occur if revenue declines at a
mid-single-digit percentage pace and its EBITDA margin declines
or if the company pursues debt-financed acquisitions or
undertakes further debt-financed share repurchases which
maintain its elevated leverage. We could revise the outlook back
to stable if leverage begins falling toward the mid-3x area and
we become convinced that operating performance has stabilized.
