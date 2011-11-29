(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Unfavorable secular trends continue to weigh on print media and we believe that the risk of a double-dip recession remains real.

-- U.S. printer R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.'s (RRD) leverage is high relative to that which we associate with a "significant" financial risk profile.

-- We are revising our outlook on R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. to negative from stable, reflecting the weak economic outlook and the risk of intensifying negative secular pressure and pricing pressure, which could weaken credit measures.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Chicago-based printer R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) to negative from stable.

The outlook revision reflects our expectation of weak economic conditions, negative trends in print media, and the risk of intensifying pricing pressure.

Although leverage is currently high for the rating, our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on RRD reflects the company's cash flow generation and the potential that the company could reduce leverage to the mid-3x area. We regard the business risk profile as satisfactory, based on RRD's market position and efficiencies associated with its critical mass. However, the company faces declines in several of its products and pricing pressure because of industry overcapacity. We believe these trends will likely cause RRD's organic revenue to grow at rates below the GDP growth rate, which could result in near-term revenue declines.

The printing industry has gradually lost ground to electronic distribution of content as well as online advertising. RRD is the largest participant in the industry, with broad-based services addressing a variety of end markets. The company's size confers important efficiencies, the capacity to provide one-stop service to clients, the ability to invest in leading technology, and the ability to cope with pricing pressure more successfully than many of its competitors. Nevertheless, several of its important end markets are subject to long-term adverse fundamentals, notably the magazine, directory, and book businesses.

We believe revenue will grow in the low- to mid-single-digits in the fourth quarter, principally through contributions from acquisitions. In 2012, we believe revenue could remain relatively flat or decline at a low-single-digit rate. However, intensifying secular pressure on print media and/or a recession could cause revenue to decline at a faster rate than our base case scenario. Leverage is currently high because the company recently deployed debt to make a sizable acquisition (Bowne & Co. Inc.) and to repurchase shares.

In November, management announced that it is freezing its pension plan. Furthermore, restructuring charges were relatively high in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, because of the acquisition of Bowne.

Our rating outlook on RRD is negative, reflecting the potential for a recession and the risk that secular pressure and pricing pressure could intensify. We could lower the rating if we conclude that secular risks facing the company have increased and could cause organic revenue to decline consistently or cause the company's EBITDA margin to decline below 10%. Alternatively, if it becomes apparent that the company's leverage will remain in the high-3x area or greater, we could also consider lowering the rating. This could occur if revenue declines at a mid-single-digit percentage pace and its EBITDA margin declines or if the company pursues debt-financed acquisitions or undertakes further debt-financed share repurchases which maintain its elevated leverage. We could revise the outlook back to stable if leverage begins falling toward the mid-3x area and we become convinced that operating performance has stabilized.

