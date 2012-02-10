(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Sacombank has a "strong" business position, "weak"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'B+/B' counterparty credit rating to
the Vietnam-based bank.
-- We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be
'b+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Sacombank will
maintain its financial profile amid challenging conditions and
high inflation.
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 10, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B+'
long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to
Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank). The
outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
We base our ratings on Sacombank on the bank's "strong"
business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "above-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as
our criteria define those terms.
We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be 'b+'.
"Sacombank's position as the second-largest privately owned bank
in Vietnam supports its business position," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Ivan Tan.
The bank has an established franchise in the consumer and
small and midsize enterprise segments. We consider Sacombank's
management to be progressive, with a focused retail strategy. We
assess Sacombank's diversity to be generally adequate; like most
of its peers, it is domestically focused and the bulk of its
revenues come from lending.
Given the challenging operating environment, we believe
Sacombank will moderate loans growth and attempt to grow fee
income by cross-selling to existing customers. We view
Sacombank's capital and earnings as a neutral factor in our
assessment.
We expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio before
diversification adjustments to remain about 4% in the next 12-18
months. Our view is also based on our expectation that Sacombank
will maintain its dividend policy of paying entirely in stocks.
Sacombank's relatively straightforward business model supports
our view that the bank's risk position is "adequate".
The bulk of the bank's revenues come from plain-vanilla
lending products. We also expect Sacombank to continue to be
prudent in and improve its risk management and underwriting
standards. Sacombank's ratio of loans to customer deposits is
76% as of Sept. 30, 2011, better than the industry and good in
comparison with larger banks that have a bigger branch network.
This strength reflects Sacombank's deposit-taking efforts and
effective use of its network to tap retail deposits. The bank's
holdings of liquid assets (consisting of cash, interbank lending
and government bonds) are also sufficient to cover short-term
wholesale borrowings.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sacombank
will maintain its financial profile amid challenging conditions
and high inflation in Vietnam," said Mr. Tan. "We believe the
bank management will temper loans growth with prudent risk
management.
We also expect the bank's strong business position and
funding profile to support the ratings." We could upgrade
Sacombank if it sustainably improves its profitability and
capitalization, such that they are notably better than in 2010.
Continuous improvements in the bank's risk management and
operating processes so that they are in line with international
best practices could also trigger an upgrade.
We may lower the ratings if Sacombank's: (1) nonperforming
loans increase sharply; (2) operating performance is poor; or
(3) capitalization weakens substantially.