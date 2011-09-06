(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+' long-term rating to Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), Calif.'s $350 million series 2011X electric revenue refunding bonds. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+' long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on the district's previously issued senior-lien revenue bonds and its 'A' SPUR on the district's previously issued subordinate-lien revenue bonds. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The ratings reflect our opinion of such factors as the district's improved fixed-charge coverage, sound business strategy, diverse and non-carbon-emitting resource portfolio, strong unrestricted cash reserves, and strong risk management and hedging procedures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Dyson.

We understand that the series 2011X bond proceeds will refund various previously issued bonds for savings.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion of SMUD's willingness to raise rates as it deems necessary to align revenues with expenditures, support moderately high capital needs, and meet internal financial targets.

