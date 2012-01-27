(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/TAIPEI/HONG KONG, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says it expects Samsung Electronics Inc. (SEC, 'A+'/Stable) to
continue to perform strongly in 2012, following record revenue
of KRW165trn in 2011 (2010: KRW155trn).
"SEC has continued to generate outstanding results despite
the unfavourable economic climate and is widening the gap
against the regional competitors," said Alvin Lim, Associate
Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecom, Media and Technology
team. "This momentum is likely to be sustained in 2012 given the
company's strong market positions, and solid financial profile
which enable investment for further growth," added Mr. Lim.
In 2011, SEC's telecom segment revenue grew by 40% yoy and
EBIT margin improved to 15% (2010: 11%) - backed by a doubling
of it share in the key smartphone market (September 2011: 23%
share; September 2010: 10%). Fitch forecasts that SEC will
continue to build its handset market share in 2012 by providing
a wide range of low- to high-end smartphones targeting both
emerging and developed markets.
Fitch also notes that the semiconductor business remained
highly profitable with 20% EBIT margin in 2011 - despite the
severe memory industry downturn. This strong performance is due
to SEC's cost competitiveness as well as its increasing exposure
to non-memory segment where market conditions are more
favourable. Fitch believes that this diversification will help
SEC mitigate the expected continuing weak memory market.
However, Fitch retains a negative view on the display panel
business as the industry will remain constrained by over-supply.
Although panel makers will react by limiting investment, Fitch
believes over-supply will continue to affect the market for at
least the first half of 2012 due to a weak outlook for demand.
SEC announced that it plans to increase capex to KRW25trn
(2011: KRW23trn) of which KRW15trn will be allocated to the
semiconductor segment and KRW6.6trn for the display panels
segment, mainly organic light emitting diodes (OLED). Fitch
believes that this increase in investment will not threaten the
company's credit strength, given its strong net cash position.
In addition, the aggressive investment into the non-memory
semiconductor and OLED will enable SEC to maintain its market
positions and growth momentum in 2012.