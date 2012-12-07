(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised the
outlook on its 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer
financial strength ratings on Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance
Co. Ltd. (SFM) to positive from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial
strength ratings at 'A+'.
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that SFM's
financial risk profile will strengthen further if the company's
underwriting performance and capitalization consistently remain
at their solid levels over the next 18 to 24 months. Our view is
supported by the company's consistent and strong operating
performance as well as very strong capitalization in recent
years.
SFM has a very strong franchise and is the leading company
in the Korean non-life insurance industry, commanding the
biggest market share with access to the largest non-life
insurance sales network in Korea. It is one of Samsung Group's
flagship financial institutions, and it enjoys good business
relationships with other Samsung Group affiliates. As of the end
of fiscal 2011, the company's share of direct premiums written
was about 26%, which was about 10 percentage points higher than
that of domestic second-tier non-life insurance companies. While
the company has engaged in some level of overseas expansion, it
remains focused on the domestic market. In our view, its
geographical diversification is more limited than some
international players and has not enhanced its overall business
profile.
Standard & Poor's views SFM's capitalization as very strong,
and we believe that it is likely to remain so, backed by strong
risk management and overall stable profitability. Very strong
capitalization enables the company to manage potential risks
from its planned overseas business expansion, as well as
concentration risks from its equity exposure.
SFM's strong risk management has enabled the company to
reduce volatility in its operating performance and to maintain
very strong capitalization. In our view, over the past five
years, it has managed the business cycle well and that has
helped it to maintain a stable operating performance. As a
result, the company's capital and surplus grew in a stable
manner and remained very strong. In our view, SFM's risk
management will remain strong as it continues to promote risk
management.
Standard & Poor's views low interest rates amid rising
competition in the non-life insurance industry as key challenges
for SFM and other insurers. As the low interest rate environment
continues, interest rate spreads for Korean insurers are
narrowing. We think it is unlikely for SFM's interest rate
spread to turn negative in the near to medium term. However,
given that it faces difficulty in growing protection-type
product sales due to saturated market demand for such products,
narrowing interest spread is a risk factor in the company's
efforts to maintain its strong performance and very strong
capitalization.
The positive outlook on the ratings on SFM reflects our
expectation that the company's overall financial profile will
further strengthen while its operating performance and
capitalization remain at their current solid levels amid its
business growth. We may raise the ratings on SFM if the company
shows a track record of further improvement in its profitability
and maintains very strong capitalization, while it continues to
expand its business profile. Conversely, we may revise the
outlook back to stable or even down to negative if its operating
performance declines to a level that is not commensurate with
current ratings.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer
Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model,
June 7, 2010
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management
Evaluation Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007