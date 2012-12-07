(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised the outlook on its 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (SFM) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings at 'A+'.

The outlook revision reflects our expectation that SFM's financial risk profile will strengthen further if the company's underwriting performance and capitalization consistently remain at their solid levels over the next 18 to 24 months. Our view is supported by the company's consistent and strong operating performance as well as very strong capitalization in recent years.

SFM has a very strong franchise and is the leading company in the Korean non-life insurance industry, commanding the biggest market share with access to the largest non-life insurance sales network in Korea. It is one of Samsung Group's flagship financial institutions, and it enjoys good business relationships with other Samsung Group affiliates. As of the end of fiscal 2011, the company's share of direct premiums written was about 26%, which was about 10 percentage points higher than that of domestic second-tier non-life insurance companies. While the company has engaged in some level of overseas expansion, it remains focused on the domestic market. In our view, its geographical diversification is more limited than some international players and has not enhanced its overall business profile.

Standard & Poor's views SFM's capitalization as very strong, and we believe that it is likely to remain so, backed by strong risk management and overall stable profitability. Very strong capitalization enables the company to manage potential risks from its planned overseas business expansion, as well as concentration risks from its equity exposure.

SFM's strong risk management has enabled the company to reduce volatility in its operating performance and to maintain very strong capitalization. In our view, over the past five years, it has managed the business cycle well and that has helped it to maintain a stable operating performance. As a result, the company's capital and surplus grew in a stable manner and remained very strong. In our view, SFM's risk management will remain strong as it continues to promote risk management.

Standard & Poor's views low interest rates amid rising competition in the non-life insurance industry as key challenges for SFM and other insurers. As the low interest rate environment continues, interest rate spreads for Korean insurers are narrowing. We think it is unlikely for SFM's interest rate spread to turn negative in the near to medium term. However, given that it faces difficulty in growing protection-type product sales due to saturated market demand for such products, narrowing interest spread is a risk factor in the company's efforts to maintain its strong performance and very strong capitalization.

The positive outlook on the ratings on SFM reflects our expectation that the company's overall financial profile will further strengthen while its operating performance and capitalization remain at their current solid levels amid its business growth. We may raise the ratings on SFM if the company shows a track record of further improvement in its profitability and maintains very strong capitalization, while it continues to expand its business profile. Conversely, we may revise the outlook back to stable or even down to negative if its operating performance declines to a level that is not commensurate with current ratings.

