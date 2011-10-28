(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Samsung Mobile Display (SMD) leads the market for OLED panels, has good prospects for solid revenue growth, and has strong support from its parent company.

-- On the other hand, we expect the company to post negative free cash flow related to large capital investments, and we observe that the display panel business features volatile characteristics.

-- We have assigned our 'BBB+' local and foreign currency long-term corporate credit ratings to Samsung Mobile Display. We assess the stand-alone credit profile on SMD to be 'bb+', and the ratings reflect three notches of support from its parent company, Samsung Electronics.

-- The stable outlook on the ratings on SMD reflects our expectation that the company will maintain solid operating performance, mainly based on its leading position in the market for OLED panels.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had assigned its 'BBB+' local and foreign currency long-term corporate credit ratings to Samsung Mobile Display Co. Ltd. (SMD). The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is stable.

The ratings on Korea-based SMD reflect the company's leading position in the global market for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, prospects for solid revenue growth, and strong support from its parent, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SEC; A/Stable/A-1).

Nevertheless, the company's aggressive investment in the OLED panel business, the competitive and volatile characteristics of the display panel industry, and our expectation of continuing negative free cash flows for the next several years constrain the ratings. SMD holds leading sway over the global OLED panel industry, controlling about 99% of the market in 2010.

We expect demand for OLED panels to grow rapidly over the next three to five years as electronics makers substitute them for liquid crystal display (LCD) panels--particularly small to midsize panels. In our view, SMD should maintain its leading position in the OLED market for at least the next two to three years, based on its advanced technology and strong capabilities in research and development and capital spending.

We expect more than 40% and 100% year-on-year growth in SMD's revenue and operating profit, respectively, in 2011, on the back of rapidly improving operating performance in its OLED business. The ratings on SMD incorporate strong operational and financial support from SEC.

In our view, SEC is highly likely to provide support because of SMD's close business relationship with SEC as a key supplier of mobile display panels and their ownership ties. SMD is 100%-owned by Samsung group companies, with SEC and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (SDI; NR) holding 64.4% and 35.6% stakes in SMD, respectively, as of June 30, 2011. In March 2011, SEC and SDI injected Korean won (KRW) 2 trillion of capital into SMD to support its ongoing large capital investment requirements. At the same time, the company's aggressive investment in the OLED panel business constrains SMD's credit quality.

Samsung group has identified OLEDs as one of its key future businesses, and SMD plans to continue its large capital investments on this technology for the next several years. Internal operating cash flow, however, is not likely to be sufficient to fund all of the company's investment requirements.

Therefore, we anticipate that SMD will record negative free cash flow for the next several years, resulting in a substantial increase in its total debt. Moreover, SMD's high exposure to the competitive and volatile display panel industry is another that constrains the ratings. Although we expect SMD to maintain its leading market position in the OLED industry for at least the near term, uncertainty remains over the company's ability to maintain its strong profitability while rapidly growing revenue in the medium term.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMD will maintain solid operating performance, mainly based on its leading position in the market for OLED panels. While it will have ongoing large capital investment requirements, an expected improvement in operating cash flow and support from its parent company would mitigate the capital investment burden to some extent.

We could raise the rating if SMD materially improves its cash flow adequacy and its free cash flow turns positive on a sustainable basis, or if we see much stronger operational and financial ties between SEC and SMD. On the other hand, we may lower the rating if the company's key financial ratios deteriorate--such as if its adjusted debt to EBITDA rises above 2.5x, as a result of weaker-than-expected operating performance and ongoing large capital expenditures-- or its strategic importance to SEC weakens substantially, which if it were to occur would be mainly due to slower-than-expected growth in OLED panel industry.