UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Nov 14 Overall, Hurricane Sandy should not change the credit quality of public finance bond issuers, says Moody's Investors Service in the report "Hurricane Sandy Unlikely to Threaten Public Finance Issuers' Credit." Costs from the storm, however, will present some local governments with operational and budgetary risks that could take a year or more to play out.
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.