JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned Indonesia-based PT Surya Artha Nusantara Financial
(SANF) a National Long-Term 'AA(idn)' Rating with a Stable
Outlook and a National Short-Term 'F1+(idn)' Rating.
SANF's ratings reflect strong support and commitment from
its majority shareholder, Astra International (AI), 50.11% owned
by Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, part of Jardine Matheson Group.
Any change in support from its parent, AI, would have an impact
on SANF's ratings, as would significant changes in AI's
financial performance.
SANF is a financing arm of Astra Group supporting the
latter's business as the largest heavy equipment distributor in
Indonesia with a 41%-51% market share in the past 10 years
though its subsidiary, PT United Tractors Tbk (UT). UT holds
sole distribution rights for Komatsu heavy equipment and SANF
financed 21% of UT's total sales in 2010.
Fitch notes that SANF has consistently sound asset quality,
with no non-performing loans (overdue more than 90 days) and low
levels of written-off loans over the last five years. SANF's
strong asset quality is underpinned by strict lending criteria
and strong account management, which is supported by
longstanding relationship with its suppliers and customers.
SANF's leasing portfolio is dominated by Komatsu brand, which
accounted for almost 60% of total receivables at end-June 2011.
Its focus on the Komatsu brand with a high resale value allows
SANF to recover a significant portion of unpaid principal from
repossessed assets.
SANF's underlying profitability improved in the last two
years, with return on asset increasing to 3.8% in 2010 and in
H111 from 3.1% in 2009. This was the result of a larger net
managed receivable base, a stable cost-to-income ratio and lower
provision charges due to sound asset quality. Fitch expects
earnings to remain satisfactory in 2012 on expected manageable
funding cost and strong heavy equipment demand in the market.
SANF's debt-to-equity ratio continued to increase to 7.2x at
end-H111 (2009: 4.4x) due to additional debt being incurred for
loan expansion. Fitch notes that both its shareholders, Astra
International and Marubeni Group, injected additional capital of
IDR400bn in Q311 to support further business expansion. This
should help management maintain its debt-to-equity ratio below
8x over the next three years.
SANF was established in 1983 by Astra Group focusing on the
heavy equipment leasing business. It is owned by Astra
International (60% of ownership) and Marubeni Group (40%).