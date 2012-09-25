Overview
-- Mexico-based auto supplier SANLUIS Rassini will benefit
from strong market shares after having heavily restructured
operations in the past years.
-- The company is part of a group that has recently emerged
from a debt reorganization procedure.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to
SANLUIS Rassini and our 'B' issue rating to its proposed $250
million senior unsecured notes with a recovery rating of '4'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the
company's financial metrics will remain strong, but somewhat
unpredictable, due to its very aggressive financial policy and
volatile market conditions.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to SANLUIS
Rassini S.A. de C.V. We also assigned our 'B' issue rating to
the company's proposed issuance of $250 million senior unsecured
notes with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectations
of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The company will use the proceeds to refinance most of
its outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on SANLUIS Rassini reflect its "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile due to the company's very
aggressive financial policy and the uncertainties about its
future financial performance due to volatile global market
conditions for auto suppliers. The ratings also reflect our
assessment of its "weak" business risk profile, because of the
cyclical nature of the automotive industry and SANLUIS Rassini's
limited product and client diversity compared with those of its
peers. Positive rating factors include the company's strong
market shares in components for suspensions and brakes in NAFTA
and Brazil-due to quality services, a competitive cost position,
and longstanding relationships with its key customers--strong
operating margins compared with peers, and its "adequate"
liquidity with a comfortable maturity schedule.
We believe SANLUIS Rassini will keep benefiting from its
very strong market share in leaf and coil springs (about 90% in
North America and 65% in South America), from which it derives
the bulk of revenues and cash flows, because of its engineering
and technical capabilities and its ability to supply
high-quality and cost-competitive products reliably to its main
clients. Competition from imported leaf and coil springs has
been manageable. We believe it will also maintain its favorable
position in brake discs and drums in North America, due to its
vertical integration and strong commercial relationships. The
company's operations have been heavily restructured since the
financial crisis of 2008-2009, including more flexible labor
contracts in Mexico and pass-through agreements for steel costs
(its main raw material cost). As a result, we believe the
company is now well-equipped to manage volume demand
fluctuations and sustain adequate profitability. However,
significant client concentration constrains the company's
business risk profile. About 60% of its revenues come from the
three main U.S. auto makers, Ford Motor Co. (BB+/Positive/--),
General Motors Co. (BB+/Stable/--) and Chrysler Group LLC
(B+/Stable/--); therefore SANLUIS Rassini still relies
significantly on market conditions in North America. Although
the company benefits from a joint venture in Brazil with Japan's
NHK Spring Co. Ltd. (not rated), we assume that cash flows from
this operation are not fully shared with the parent company, and
cash flow geographic diversification remains limited.
Our base-case scenario assumes that demand in the U.S. will
keep improving gradually in the next few years and the company's
operations Brazil will also be stronger in 2013 despite the weak
performance this year. In 2012, we assume a 3.4% fall in
revenues, mainly because of a sales decline in Brazil, and a
9.5% rise in 2013. We also assume that revenues will grow by 3%
after 2013 and the brakes division growing at a faster pace due
to opportunities in NAFTA, but will remain accounting for about
17% of revenues and 19% of EBITDA. We project SANLUIS Rassini's
EBITDA margin will be about 13%, comparing favorably with those
of its rated peers.
We view SANLUIS Rassini's financial profile as "highly
leveraged." Although credit metrics are expected to be strong
for the rating category, we believe the company's financial
policies are very aggressive, which will make financial
performance somewhat unpredictable in the next few years. The
company is part of SANLUIS Corporacion S.A.B. de C.V., which
recently emerged from a debt reorganization that resulted in a
significant principal haircut to its original debt holders.
Despite SANLUIS Rassini's relatively low leverage metric, below
3.0x in 2011, market conditions for auto suppliers will remain
volatile and sudden changes in the profitability could quickly
weaken credit metrics. Even though the company has made efforts
to improve its working capital management and expects to
maintain higher cash reserves, swings in operating cash flows
can also quickly deteriorate its liquidity, adding pressure to
its financial metrics eventually, especially if credit
availability tightens in Mexico.
As per our base case, we assume that SANLUIS Rassini's
credit metrics will weaken somewhat in 2012 because of the
significant slowdown in Brazil and higher debt. This will cause
adjusted debt to EBITDA to reach about 3.2x by the end of 2012
and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt to decline to
around 13%, compared with 2.7x and 20%, respectively, in the
past 12 months ended June 30, 2012. EBITDA interest coverage
should improve, as the cost of new debt will be slightly lower,
reaching 4.4x by year-end (3.3x in June 2012.) With stronger
market conditions in Brazil and profitability improving in
Mexican operations, we project adjusted debt to EBITDA to reach
around 2.8x and FFO to adjusted debt to rise to about 15.0% in
2013 and be around 2.5x and 18%-19%, respectively, afterwards.
Given the long-term nature of the new proposed notes and
continuing working capital financing, we do not project that
SANLUIS Rassini will pay down debt in the next few years, and
credit metrics will improve following stronger cash flows.
Nevertheless, the debt's longer tenor will also allow the
company to better manage refinancing risks and cash flow swings
in the next few years.
SANLUIS Rassini is engaged in the design, manufacture and
sale of suspensions parts (leaf springs, coil springs, and
suspension bushings) and brake components (brake discs and
drums) for light and heavy vehicles in the global automotive
industry, with a special focus on original equipment
manufacturers.
Liquidity
We consider SANLUIS Rassini's liquidity to be "adequate"
under our base-case scenario. We assume the issuance of the
proposed senior unsecured notes to refinance most of the
company's outstanding debt. Our assessment also contemplates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity (cash and equivalents, FFO, and
proceeds from the proposed senior unsecured notes) will exceed
the uses (contractual debt amortizations, debt prepayments,
working capital needs, capital expenditures, and dividend
payments) by at least 1.2x over the next 12-18 months;
-- The sources of liquidity will continue to exceed the uses
even if our projected EBITDA declined by 15%;
-- Financial covenants under the indenture governing the
proposed notes, mainly regarding limitation on incurrence of
additional indebtedness;
-- Likely ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability
events, with limited need for refinancing because of an improved
maturity schedule; and
-- Although the company has managed to finance its working
capital needs through bank lines with its banks, as seen in a
credit facility for nonrecourse factoring operations and other
noncommitted revolving facilities, we believe the company's
access to credit markets is limited.
Recovery analysis
SANLUIS Rassini's proposed senior unsecured notes of $250
million are rated 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating
of the company). The recovery rating of '4' indicates our
expectations of an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of
a payment default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that SANLUIS
Rassini's credit metrics will remain strong to offset some
uncertainties and unpredictability of its financial performance
under its very aggressive financial policy and volatile market
conditions. It also reflects our expectations that the company
will maintain adequate profitability because of its flexible and
competitive cost structure, as well as its favorable business
position in the NAFTA and the Brazilian markets.
We could upgrade SANLUIS Rassini if it maintains a less
aggressive financial policy, sound liquidity, and more
conservative financial leverage metrics, while also sustaining
its competitive advantages and overall business performance. On
the other hand, we may downgrade the company if its liquidity
and credit metrics weaken, either because its operating
performance deteriorates or due to an aggressive financial or
growth strategies, which in turn would make it more vulnerable
to market downturns.
Ratings List
New Rating
SANLUIS Rassini S.A. de C.V.
Senior Unsecured B
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
SANLUIS Rassini S.A. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Rating
SANLUIS Rassini S.A. de C.V.
Senior Unsecured
US$0 mil nts B
Recovery Rating 4