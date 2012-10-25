UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 26 Moody's Investors Service has today confirmed the A2/Prime-1 debt and deposit ratings of Santander UK Plc. The outlook on the A2 senior debt and deposit rating is negative, reflecting Moody's medium-term view of lower systemic support for large UK banks.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts