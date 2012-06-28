(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) June 28, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that Santos Ltd.'s
(BBB+/Negative) announcement to bring forward US$2.5 billion of
upstream capital expenditure on the Gladstone liquefied natural
gas (GLNG) project has no immediate impact on the rating or
outlook. The revised estimated capital cost is US$18.5 million
to the end of 2015, while Santos' net 30% share of the estimated
increase is US$750 million.
In our opinion, Santos is well funded for its share of the
additional capital expenditure, with about A$3.1 billion cash,
A$2 billion undrawn committed bilateral facilities, and A$1.2
billion Export Credit Agency facilities. Further, the increase
in capital cost is in line within the additional contingency
level we have factored in the 'BBB+' rating. We forecast that
the company's funds from operations (FFO)-to-adjusted debt for
2012 and 2013 would be more than 35%, under our price deck of
US$100 Brent for the remaining of 2012 and US$90 for 2013. We
forecast adjusted debt to EBTIDAX (exploration) to be about 2x.
Higher production from a number of newly commissioned projects,
and a relatively stable adjusted debt level will sustain this
ratio. Our debt calculation is net of surplus cash above A$200
million, as this amount has been built up from asset sales and
equity raisings, and earmarked for capital expenditure. More
importantly, we expect Santos will continue to proactively
exercise its financial levers to maintain the credit metrics
commensurate with the rating.
We may consider revising the outlook to stable in 12 months
if the execution of the GLNG project remains on track and the
company's prospective credit metrics are still in line with our
expectation for the rating. We believe that in 12 months there
will be more certainty about the costing and scheduling of
Santos' Papua New Guinea and GLNG projects after the peak
capital spending in 2012.
However, the rating could be lowered if Santos experiences
cost overruns or delays in its LNG developments, or generates
weaker credit metrics. These would include its adjusted FFO/net
debt falling to less than 35% or free operating cash flow
deficits deteriorating more than our expectations. Delays in
developing its sufficient proven reserve to satisfy the
two-train GLNG production would also put negative pressure on
the rating.