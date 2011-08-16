(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Sathyam Power Private Ltd's (SPPL) INR358.4m Long-Term senior bank loans to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'BB-(ind)' and simultaneously placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The downgrade reflects a more than six months delay in achieving commercial operations date (COD), a longer than expected plant stabilisation period and a more than anticipated increase in fuel costs leading to a material deterioration in forecasted coverage metrics.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once clarity is obtained on three important events: announcement of the regulatory decision to revise tariff applicable for contracted biomass power projects in the state on which depends the long term economic viability of the project; stabilisation of plant operations as per management expectations; and a further injection of sponsor support as required to help meet debt service obligations due in March 2012.

A doubling of biomass fuel (mustard husk) prices from the initial base case assumptions - without a corresponding tariff hike - has materially affected the project's ability to generate adequate cash flows to support debt service.

Land acquisition issues resulted in COD being delayed to April 2011 as against the original target of September 2010. Consequently, the commencement of principal amortisation was postponed by nine months to March 2012. This entailed additional burden on the project (also caused by an increase in banks' lending rates) in terms of a nearly 150bps increase in the interest rate and a shortening of the loan tenor - both contributing to depressing the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). Sponsors injected additional equity of INR17m which has provided some relief and helped avoid - at least temporarily - a more precipitous fall in the rating level.

The agency also notes the company's structural weakness in its inability to create a debt service reserve account, which is accentuated by the absence of a strong waterfall mechanism in the financial documents.

Post-COD, operating performance has been ramping up rather slowly with the plant registering an average capacity of 15% from commencement of operations till date; though it has reportedly managed to increase it to almost 50% in August.

The rating draws some strength from the mitigation of volume risks through SPPL's firm 20-year power purchase agreement with the Government of Rajasthan's (GoR) -owned power utility. The rating also benefits from GoR's policy to support non-conventional energy sources by way of subsidies through higher tariffs. The policy also exempts the project from the merit-order system, as well as from penalties for non-achievement of targeted capacity levels.

SPPL operates a 10 megawatt (MW) biomass-based power plant in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan at a total project cost of INR550m. The project is developed through a 50/50 joint venture between M.C. Bagrodia & Associates and Focal Energy Holdings Limited, a Cyprus-based investment company.