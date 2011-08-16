(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded India-based Sathyam Power Private Ltd's (SPPL)
INR358.4m Long-Term senior bank loans to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from
'BB-(ind)' and simultaneously placed it on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN).
The downgrade reflects a more than six months delay in
achieving commercial operations date (COD), a longer than
expected plant stabilisation period and a more than anticipated
increase in fuel costs leading to a material deterioration in
forecasted coverage metrics.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once clarity is obtained on
three important events: announcement of the regulatory decision
to revise tariff applicable for contracted biomass power
projects in the state on which depends the long term economic
viability of the project; stabilisation of plant operations as
per management expectations; and a further injection of sponsor
support as required to help meet debt service obligations due in
March 2012.
A doubling of biomass fuel (mustard husk) prices from the
initial base case assumptions - without a corresponding tariff
hike - has materially affected the project's ability to generate
adequate cash flows to support debt service.
Land acquisition issues resulted in COD being delayed to
April 2011 as against the original target of September 2010.
Consequently, the commencement of principal amortisation was
postponed by nine months to March 2012. This entailed additional
burden on the project (also caused by an increase in banks'
lending rates) in terms of a nearly 150bps increase in the
interest rate and a shortening of the loan tenor - both
contributing to depressing the debt service coverage ratio
(DSCR). Sponsors injected additional equity of INR17m which has
provided some relief and helped avoid - at least temporarily - a
more precipitous fall in the rating level.
The agency also notes the company's structural weakness in
its inability to create a debt service reserve account, which is
accentuated by the absence of a strong waterfall mechanism in
the financial documents.
Post-COD, operating performance has been ramping up rather
slowly with the plant registering an average capacity of 15%
from commencement of operations till date; though it has
reportedly managed to increase it to almost 50% in August.
The rating draws some strength from the mitigation of volume
risks through SPPL's firm 20-year power purchase agreement with
the Government of Rajasthan's (GoR) -owned power utility. The
rating also benefits from GoR's policy to support
non-conventional energy sources by way of subsidies through
higher tariffs. The policy also exempts the project from the
merit-order system, as well as from penalties for
non-achievement of targeted capacity levels.
SPPL operates a 10 megawatt (MW) biomass-based power plant
in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan at a total project cost of
INR550m. The project is developed through a 50/50 joint venture
between M.C. Bagrodia & Associates and Focal Energy Holdings
Limited, a Cyprus-based investment company.