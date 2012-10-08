Oct 8 The outlook for Saudi Arabia's banking system remains stable, says Moody's Investors Service in a new Banking System Outlook published today. The key drivers of the outlook are (1) a benign operating environment; (2) low problem loan levels; (3) strong loss-absorption capacity, underpinned by high capital buffers and solid profitability; and (4) the sector's stable, low-cost deposit base and ample liquidity.