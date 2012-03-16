UPDATE 2-Malaysia names N.Korean diplomat wanted for questioning in airport murder
* Break-in attempted at morgue where body held (Adds suspects' names, attempted break-in at morgue)
March 16 Moody's assigns a provisional rating to SBM's mobile handset receivables ABS
* Break-in attempted at morgue where body held (Adds suspects' names, attempted break-in at morgue)
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysian police identified a senior official in the North Korean embassy on Wednesday as a suspect in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, and said another was linked to the North Korean airline.