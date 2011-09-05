(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Rating has affirmed
Southland Building Society's (SBS, which trades as SBS Bank)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the
agency affirmed the bank's other ratings. A rating breakdown can
be found below.
The affirmation of SBS's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and
Viability Rating reflect the bank's resilient and robust
pre-impairment operating profitability, conservative risk
management and ability to access and retain retail funding. The
ratings also take into consideration SBS's modest absolute
capital base, high geographic concentration by international
standards, limited ability to raise capital and low levels of
on-balance-sheet liquidity.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that SBS will
continue to generate robust profitability, whilst maintaining a
prudent approach to risk management and a stable retail funding
base. Downward pressure on SBS's ratings could occur if the
bank's asset quality deteriorated significantly eroding
profitability and weakening capital.
In Fitch's opinion there is only limited probability of
support from the New Zealand regulatory authorities and this is
reflected in the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of SBS.
While SBS's asset quality is solid by international
standards, impaired assets to gross loans continued to rise to
1.47% in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: 1.21%). This
is largely due to financial stress induced by a soft economy and
somewhat accentuated by the Christchurch earthquakes. While the
impaired loan ratio has risen, SBS's impairment coverage ratio
remained stable.
Fitch notes that SBS's on-balance sheet liquidity has
improved but still remains somewhat weaker than that of its
international peers. Nevertheless, the bank benefits from a
sizeable residential mortgage book which can be used as
collateral for central bank funding if needed.
Material revenue growth appears unlikely in FY12, amid the
uncertain global economic outlook. At the same time, only modest
efficiency gains are apparent, these being mostly merger
benefits arising out of its absorption of Hasting Building
Society (HBS).
Southland-based SBS is a building society which received
bank registration in2008. It merged with the considerably
smaller HBS in October 2010 which also increased its presence in
the North Island of New Zealand.
SBS Bank ratings:
-Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at
'BBB', Outlook Stable
-Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
-Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
-Support Rating affirmed at '4'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
-Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
-Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F2'
-Lower tier 2 capital affirmed at 'BBB-'