TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A-' its rating on the notes issued under SCB Securitization Co. Ltd.'s series 1 transaction (see list below).

The notes are backed by a subordinated loan extended to Shinkin Central Bank (SCB; A+/Negative/A-1). We today downgraded the rating on the notes because we lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A-' our rating on SCB's subordinated loan on Dec. 6, 2011.

SCB Securitization Co. Ltd.

Series 1 notes

To From Amount

BBB+ A- JPY100 bil.

The transaction's closing date was Feb. 27, 2006.

