Jan 26 Sedgwick County (Goddard) Unified School District

* Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Sedgwick County (Goddard) Unified School District No. 265 (KS) $9.9 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2012. Moody's maintains the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt. Sedgwick County (Goddard) Unified School District No. 265 has $125.1 million in total post-sale general obligation debt, including the current offering.