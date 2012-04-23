FOREX-Dollar inches lower as data shows weak U.S. wage growth
* U.S. non-farm payrolls show upside surprise, but wages soft
April 24 Moody's assigns Aa2/P-1 and Aa2 ratings to Sentara Healthcare's (VA) $68.9 million series 2012A Windows Mode Bonds and $166 million series 2012B fixed rate bonds, respectively; outlook is stable
* U.S. non-farm payrolls show upside surprise, but wages soft
NEW YORK, Feb 3 With a swipe of his pen, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday started killing off a retirement advice rule that wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against.
* S&P - Republic of Nicaragua 'b+/b' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable