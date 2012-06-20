GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fade from record highs, dollar falls on Fed minutes
* Dollar index falls as traders trim view on March U.S. rate hike
June 20 Moody's assigns provisional Aaa (sf) ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2012-3
* Dollar index falls as traders trim view on March U.S. rate hike
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
(Recasts with peso strengthening; updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges. The peso strengthened 0.7 percent to trade at 19.87 per dollar, which central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said reflected confidence in the hedge. "The measure has been very success